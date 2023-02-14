Tenney appointed to House Science, Space, and Technology Committee

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) on Monday released the following statement after her appointment to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress. This committee has jurisdiction over all non-defense-related federal scientific research and development portfolios.

Congresswoman Tenney was also named to the committee’s Energy Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the Department of Energy’s research and development programs.

"It is an honor to serve on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee for the 118th Congress," said Congresswoman Tenney. "This committee is vitally important for maintaining our technological edge over adversaries like China. We simply cannot let our enemies out-compete and out-innovate us. Additionally, with the Biden administration’s war on energy, I am especially honored to serve on the Energy Subcommittee. New York’s three remaining nuclear power plants are in New York’s 24th Congressional District. Safe and reliable nuclear power continues to hold great promise for our nation. As a member of the Energy Subcommittee, I will continue to oppose the Biden administration’s dangerous Green New Deal policies and support targeted investments in energy technologies like nuclear that are clean, affordable, and reliable.”

The Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Frank Lucas released the following statement following Congresswoman Tenney's appointment to the committee.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Congresswoman Tenney to the Science Committee," said Chairman Lucas. "She understands how scientific innovation drives a strong economy, and she’s been a strong voice for an all-of-the-above approach to developing clean, affordable, and reliable American energy. She will be a tremendous asset to our Committee as we tackle the challenges facing us and work to keep America at the cutting edge of scientific, technological, and economic development."