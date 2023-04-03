Tenney backs bipartisan bills aimed at combating opioids

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), a member of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, took part in a committee markup of seven bills, including H.R. 1734, the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act. This bipartisan piece of legislation, which Rep. Tenney cosponsored, was led by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO), Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA).

This legislation works to combat the spread of synthetic opioids across our country. The bill directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to expand its research and focus on the science needed to understand and cease the spread of synthetic opioids. The usage of xylazine, also known as “Tranq” or the “Zombie Drug,” has skyrocketed. Nationwide, xylazine-related deaths have increased by 1,000% in some states since 2020. Xylazine’s presence is growing across the state, including in Western and Central New York. This drug, often laced in fentanyl, is immune to standard opioid overdose treatments and has horrifying side effects, including causing large wounds that won’t heal.

The Committee also included an amendment offered by Congresswoman Tenney to require the Director of NIST to report on their implementation of this critical legislation. Further, the amendment allows the Director of NIST to make legislative recommendations to improve NIST’s ability to implement the TRANQ Research Act.

“Since 2020, deaths from the terrible ‘zombie drug’ xylazine have skyrocketed nationwide, including in New York State,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Our communities have been devastated by the opioid crisis, and the emergence of this deadly drug has only worsened the crisis. It is essential that we combat the opioid epidemic. It was my privilege to cosponsor the TRANQ Research Act, which will help us target this dangerous zombie drug and work to save thousands of lives. I am also honored to have my amendment included to make sure Congress can continue to monitor the implementation of this act.”

Additional original cosponsors include Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR), Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA), Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ), Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC), Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA), Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL), Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), Rep. David Trone (D-MD), Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), and Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL).