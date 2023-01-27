Tenney backs legislation aimed at blocking OSHA from attempting COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today reintroduced the Health Freedom for All Act to prevent the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from overstepping its congressional authority by enacting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In September of 2021, the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) attempted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees of businesses with 100 or more employees and require weekly testing for those who remain unvaccinated.

While this mandate was blocked by the Supreme Court, this legislation will stop the Biden Administration from ever attempting a COVID-19 mandate through OSHA again. The bill finally clarifies that under existing law, OSHA does not have the authority to implement rules requiring Americans to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations or testing.

The Health Freedom for All Act was co-sponsored by Congressman Matt Rosendale (MT-2), Congressman Bill Posey (FL-8), Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17), Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-3), and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-2).