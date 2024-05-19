Tenney backs legislation to support law enforcement officers

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted in favor of seven pieces of legislation focused on supporting our law enforcement officers and ensuring they have the resources and tools they need to keep our communities and themselves safe.

These bills all passed the House of Representatives with Tenney’s support:

H.R. 354, the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act, broadens the ability of qualified active and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms in areas such as school zones, national parks, federal facilities open to the public, and state, local, or private property open to the public.

H.R. 8146, the Police Our Border Act, requires the Attorney General to report detailed information on how Biden’s border crisis impacts our law enforcement, including exposures to fentanyl, injuries sustained, financial burdens, and operational strains.

H.R. 7343, the Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act, requires that illegal aliens who assault law enforcement officers are quickly arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until they are removed from the United States.

H.R. 7581, the Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act of 2024, requires the Attorney General to assemble reports on violence against law enforcement officers and the effectiveness of programs meant to provide law enforcement with wellness resources and protective equipment so we may comprehensively enhance the safety of police officers.

S. 546, the Recruit and Retain Act, expands the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant program to include recruitment and retention efforts and establishes the COPS Pipeline Partnership Program to support partnerships between local schools and law enforcement agencies to improve recruitment.

H. Res. 1213 addresses violence against law enforcement officers by condemning calls for defunding police and anti-police sentiment that have increased violence against police, acknowledging the mental and physical impacts such violence has on police, and expressing condolences and appreciation to the families of fallen law enforcement officers.

H. Res. 1210 condemns President Biden’s border crisis and the dangers and burdens it has created for America’s law enforcement officers and urges the Biden Administration to support the law enforcement officers defending our homeland.

“Our courageous law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for our communities, and they deserve to have the tools, legal protections, and support they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Yet thanks to the ‘defund and demoralize the police’ movement perpetuated by President Biden and the Left, assaults on our law enforcement officers have hit a ten-year high. President Biden and Congressional Democrats have abandoned these brave men and women, choosing instead to support dangerous illegal immigrants and criminals. During National Police Week, House Republicans reiterated our support for our men and women in blue and passed multiple bills dedicated to combating skyrocketing crime and protecting our police officers. I will always Back the Blue and support our nation’s law enforcement officers!”