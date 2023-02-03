Tenney backs three bills aimed at combating Chinese Communist Party

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced three bills to combat the China Communist Party (CCP) amid China’s deployment of a surveillance balloon over the United States. These three bills will increase transparency and stop federal funds from going to the CCP and CCP-affiliated entities.

First, Congresswoman Tenney led H.R. 748, or the Stop CCP Infrastructure Act, alongside Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-7), which prohibits federally funded public works projects from granting contracts to entities affiliated with the Chinese government, the CCP, or those headquartered in China. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed last Congress appropriated almost $1.2 trillion for infrastructure spending, but it did not include necessary safeguards to ensure these funds do not go to the CCP or CCP-affiliated entities. This bill will remedy this omission for IIJA funds and other public works spending.

Next, H.R. 747, or the No Chinese Communist Subterfuge via Unregistered Regime Presence Rendered Indivisible to Shareholders and Equivalent (SURPRISE) Parties Act, was introduced by Congresswoman Tenney alongside Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Congressman Max Miller (OH-7). This bill requires publicly traded companies to disclose their ties to the CCP. Many companies that have divisions that operate in China have CCP cells and CCP members on their corporate boards. Americans should be entitled to know which companies are under the malign influence of the CCP when making investment and purchasing decisions.

Finally, H.R. 749, or the Turn Off Federal Funding of Threatening Entities that Thwart American Prosperity (Turn OFF THE TAP) Act, was led by Congresswoman Tenney and Senator Rubio. This bill will explicitly prohibit any federal funds from going to entities on federal trade blacklists and sanctions lists directly or through third parties. Under current federal law, there is no central ban on contracts with foreign firms that are on U.S. government blacklists or from contracting with companies that do business with blacklisted firms. This bill will fix this gap and ensure the federal blacklists work the way they are intended.

“Time and again, the CCP has refused to play by the rules and has engaged in exploitative trade policies, corrupt business deals, and severe human rights abuses,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Today, China is operating a surveillance balloon over American soil. China is emboldened by President Biden’s weak policies, and it continues to threaten both our economic and national security. We must begin taking China’s threat seriously and end their abuse of hardworking Americans. These pieces of legislation are critical first steps in combatting the malign influence of the CCP in our economy and their exploitation of U.S. public and private investment funds.”