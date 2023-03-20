Tenney calls for defunding World Health Organization

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), recently co-sponsored three pieces of legislation focused on promoting transparency and defunding the World Health Organization (WHO). During the pandemic, the WHO showed that they are not an independent international public health cooperative, but rather simply a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party. Instead of listening to Chinese scientists warning about the dangers of COVID-19, for months, the WHO parroted CCP talking points including that person-to-person transmission was not possible.

First, H.R.79, the “WHO Withdrawal Act,” led by Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-5), requires the President of the United States to remove the U.S. from the WHO and prevents taxpayer dollars from being used to fund the organization. This legislation would codify President Trump’s decision in 2020 to leave the WHO, which was reversed by President Biden.

Second, H.R.343, the “No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act,” led by Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21), would avert any assessed or voluntary contributions from the United States to the WHO.

Finally, S.444, the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act,” introduced in the House by Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-7), deems any final agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response to be a treaty. Under Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, treaties require the consent of two-thirds of the U.S. Senate. This bill will prevent the Biden Administration from circumventing the Senate and arbitrarily deeming any final treaty an “executive agreement” which does not require Senate approval.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO has proven that it does not have America's best interest at heart," said Congresswoman Tenney. "​​Through the disguise of the WHO, millions of taxpayer dollars have bankrolled the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda and have covered up the pandemic's origins. The WHO is not reformable. It is a privilege to join these three pieces of legislation that will ensure the United States leaves this CCP-puppet agency once and for all."