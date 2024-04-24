Tenney calls for the NCAA to ban biological men from women's sports

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) sent a letter to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President Charlie Baker urging him to change the NCAA's policies to ban biological men from participating in women's sports.

In addition to Tenney, the letter was signed by Representatives Jeff Duncan (SC-3), Nick Langworthy (NY-23), Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Barry Moore (AL-2), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Christopher Smith (NJ-4), Neal Dunn (FL-2), Glenn Grothman (WI-6), Diana Harshbarger (TN-1), Anthony D'Esposito (NY-4), Rich McCormick (GA-6), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-1), Jim Banks (IN-3), Randy Weber (TX-14), Max Miller (OH-7), and Greg Steube (FL-17).

While the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently approved changing its policy to prohibit biological men from participating in women's sports, collegiate women's sports remain under attack. The University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, Dawn Staley, recently made a statement in which she voiced her support for biological men to play in women's sports. Not only is this dangerous, but it erodes critical Title IX protections.

"We must protect the opportunity for women and girls to compete and succeed in athletics fairly," said Congresswoman Tenney. "While I applaud the NAIA's recent decision to ban biological men from women's sports, I am deeply disturbed that the NCAA is ignoring the facts and failing to do the same. Women fought hard to earn the critical protections of Title IX, and we must continue to protect these opportunities for generations to come. I am dedicated to defending the future of women's sports and providing a level playing field for all female athletes."

Read the full text of the letter here.