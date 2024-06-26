Tenney claims 'decisive victory' in NY-24 primary with Fratto

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney once again decisively defeated perennial failed candidate Mario Fratto in tonight’s primary in NY-24.

“I am grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support from the voters of NY-24 tonight. This landslide victory proves that voters are united behind our aggressive advocacy on behalf of the hard working people of NY-24 and will not be fooled by desperate lies and baseless attacks from a perennial, failed candidate,” Tenney said. “Our strong work to secure both the northern and southern borders, our relentless fight to protect Second Amendment rights, and our leadership on key issues facing our constituents was heard resoundingly by the voters. Finally, we will now work tirelessly to deliver President Trump back to the White House to return the prosperity and strength to our region that is so badly needed to save our great nation from the disastrous Biden Administration," Tenney continued.

At the time of this release, Claudia Tenney held a commanding lead winning 2-1 with nearly 61% of the vote including winning 13 of 14 counties.

Across two primary elections, perennial failed candidate Mario Fratto spent well over $800,000 that we can account for, trying to divide the voters of NY-24, only have his chances for victory erased 18 minutes after the polls closed. Fratto even failed to win his home county.