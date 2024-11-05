Tenney claims victory in NY-24 race

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney decisively won the 2024 General Election for NY-24.



“I am honored by the overwhelming support from the voters of NY-24 tonight. Our grassroots campaign was able to reach voters in every corner of this new district with our message of economic growth, a secure border and safe streets,” Tenney said. “Since representing NY-24, our office has delivered millions for this community, stood up for local taxpayers against oppressive governments in Albany and Washington and remain the only Member of Congress to explain every vote I take on the House Floor in detail. Our unparalleled transparency and aggressive advocacy have resonated with voters across all party lines. While our election may be over, the fight has just begun to ensure President Trump’s victory tonight along with key Congressional Districts. As the founder and Chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, we will continue to closely monitor the swing states and swing districts to ensure that only legal votes are counted," Tenney continued.

At the time of this release, Claudia Tenney held a commanding lead.