Tenney condemns Hochul administration’s silence on embedded Chinese Communist Party agent

Claudia Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) issued the following statement in response to the Hochul Administration’s failure to address her inquiries by the September 18 deadline regarding the Department of Justice's recent indictment of Linda Sun, a high-ranking official in the Hochul administration, for allegedly acting as an agent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Governor Hochul's failure to respond promptly sends a dangerous message not only to the CCP but to all foreign adversaries seeking to infiltrate our government. Clearly, Governor Hochul does not take this issue seriously and is content with CCP infiltration of her administration. We must hold Governor Hochul accountable and ensure any other CCP operatives within this administration are exposed and removed. In addition, Hochul must recognize the serious consequences this has had on the state's relationship with Taiwan and our economy. Her administration must immediately address these concerns and initiate a bipartisan investigation to ensure no compromised CCP agents remain employed by New York State," said Congresswoman Tenney.

View the letter Tenney sent to Governor Hochul on September 5 here.