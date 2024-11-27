Tenney elected as NY regional rep for Republican policy committee

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced that she was elected as New York’s regional representative to the Republican Policy Committee for the 119th Congress. This prestigious committee was created in 1949 and serves as a forum for members of the House Republican Conference to collaborate and develop legislative proposals that promote common sense, conservative solutions.

“It is a distinct privilege to be chosen by my colleagues in the New York Delegation to serve on the Republican Policy Committee. With an oppressive government in Albany, it is crucial to have a strong voice at the federal level advocating against misguided policies and helping New Yorkers push back against the liberal agenda imposed on us at the state level. I look forward to working alongside Policy Committee Chairman Hern and my colleagues to create common sense, conservative solutions to the problems facing Americans today,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“The 119th Congress is going to be the most consequential Congress in a decade. We have the responsibility and opportunity to enact real change for the American people, and our Policy Committee will be at the forefront of that effort. I am thankful to have Claudia Tenney on the team, and look forward to the work we will do together on the America First Agenda,” said Republican Policy Committee Chairman Kevin Hern.