Tenney highlights plan to unleash American energy production

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) released her Energy and Environment Plan to reiterate her commitment to advancing American energy independence while safeguarding our environment, especially preserving the natural beauty of New York's 24th Congressional District.

Tenney's plan details her recent legislative actions to expand access to safe, clean, reliable American energy while continuing to safeguard our environment. Tenney cosponsored the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act to prohibit direct or indirect oil sales from our nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

She has also been a leading voice in protecting energy choice. Tenney recently introduced the Federal Electric Vehicle Mandate Prohibition Act to prohibit federal, state, and local governments from enacting mandates on electric vehicles (EVs). Tenney also led the Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Act, which works to designate the Finger Lakes as a National Heritage Area to recognize the region's natural, cultural, and historic significance.

"On day one of the Biden-Harris administration, the President issued an executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and ordered a moratorium on energy production on federal lands and waters. This destroyed the oil and gas industry," said Congresswoman Tenney. "Not only was this costly for American consumers, but it forced our country to increase energy imports from adversaries. Our state has experienced firsthand the consequences of banning safe and clean oil production. When Governor Cuomo halted the construction of numerous interstate gas pipelines and tragically closed the Indian Point nuclear plant, New York City's reliance on natural gas increased by 25%. New York continues to consume vast amounts of natural gas, but now we must import it, often at higher cost and from countries with problematic environmental practices. We must continue to find realistic energy alternatives that lower energy prices, support our natural gas industry, and protect our environment. "

