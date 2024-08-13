Tenney introduces bill to block federal, state and local EV mandates

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced the Federal Electric Vehicle Mandate Prohibition Act to prohibit federal, state, and local governments from enacting mandates on electric vehicles (EVs).

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a new emissions rule for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles, requiring up to two-thirds of new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be EVs within eight years.

“Under the Biden administration’s harmful anti-American energy policies, prices have skyrocketed, and American energy production has stalled, threatening our national security and economic competitiveness,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Yet instead of working to lower energy prices, the Biden administration and Democrat-run states across the country are threatening to ban the affordable gas-powered vehicles we rely on, forcing expensive EV mandates down our throats. I introduced the Federal Electric Vehicle Mandate Prohibition Act to prohibit these foolish EV mandates.”