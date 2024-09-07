Tenney introduces legislation intended to strengthen Northern Border Strategy

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced the Improving Coordination for the Northern Border Act to require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish the Northern Border Coordination Center to strengthen the implementation and coordination of the Northern Border Strategy, which includes training, information sharing, intelligence, and engagement with federal, state, Tribal, local, and international government partners.

Tenney led this bill alongside Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01).

This bill would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish the Northern Border Coordination Center, to be collocated with an existing U.S. Border Patrol sector headquarters, the U.S. Border Patrol Northern Border Coordination Center, an Air and Marine Operations Branch, and a U.S. Coast Guard air station. The Center would support the implementation of the Northern Border Security Strategy, help to track Northern Border security metrics, serve as a training location for DHS personnel, and as a testing grounds for new border security technologies. The legislation also requires Air and Marine Operations to maintain quick reaction capabilities at the Center to support the border security mission along the Northern Border, including against the rising threat of illegal cross-border drone activity.

“There has been an unprecedented spike in illegal crossings at our Northern Border, including an 846% increase in one sector alone, putting our national security and community safety at risk,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Additionally, 85% of suspected terrorists that have illegally crossed our borders have done so over the Northern Border. By establishing a Northern Border Coordination Center, we can enable the Department of Homeland Security to effectively implement the Northern Border Strategy to enhance training and information sharing among federal, state, local, and international partners and secure our Northern Border to help keep our Northern Border communities, including NY-24, safe."

“Strengthening operations at our northern border is critical to drug interdiction efforts and keeping dangerous substances out of our communities,” said Congressman Pappas. “The Coordination Center will provide a central hub for implementing the Northern Border Strategy, including enforcing our immigration laws and stemming illicit drug trafficking, while supporting coordination efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, local law enforcement, and other partners. I thank Representative Tenney for partnering with me on this bill, and I will continue fighting to pass legislation that supports and invests in border security, law enforcement, and anti-smuggling technology."