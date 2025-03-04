Tenney introduces legislation to create state-level Departments of Government Efficiency

Press Release:

Claudia Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced the State-Level Departments of Government Efficiency Establishment Act or the State-Level DOGE Establishment Act to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in state governments.

Specifically, this legislation conditions the disbursement of federal financial assistance, except for security-related funding, on states establishing an independent DOGE commission.

"DOGE is working diligently at the federal level to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. It’s time for state governments to follow suit. States like New York receive billions in federal aid annually, yet waste it on DEI initiatives and woke programs that are out of touch with the vast majority of Americans. It is imperative that these tax dollars are used properly and efficiently. The State-Level DOGE Establishment Act ensures that states create a DOGE commission to oversee the use of taxpayer funding and cut back on wasteful programs. If they refuse, they should not receive a dime of taxpayer money from the federal government,” said Congresswoman Tenney.