Tenney introduces legislation to support pet owners by making veterinary care more affordable

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) alongside Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02), introduced the People and Animals Well-being (PAW) Act to expand eligibility to include veterinary care expenses under tax-advantaged health care spending accounts, specifically Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) by amending Internal Revenue Code Section 213(d).

The PAW Act would allow pet owners to use their HSA or FSA accounts to pay for up to $1,000 for veterinary care or a pet health insurance plan, while permitting an unlimited amount of these funds for service animals. It aims to assist veterans with PTSD and individuals with disabilities by ensuring the IRS relies on an up-to-date Federal definition of “service animal,” which includes animals trained to assist with both physical and mental disabilities. Additionally, the bill maintains current HSA and FSA contribution limits, ensuring that there will be little to no impact on federal expenditures.

"Our pets and service animals are cherished members of our families, and it's essential that owners have the ability to pay for quality care. The PAW Act offers greater flexibility to pet owners by allowing them to use HSAs and FSAs for pet care expenses. This legislation will help veterans, and all pet owners afford veterinary care for their beloved pets and service animals," said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Pets are more than just animals – they’re beloved members of families who bring joy, comfort, and even health benefits into our lives. However, rising veterinary costs often make it challenging for families and veterans to provide care for their pets or service animals. As a dog owner, I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan PAW Act that would include veterinary care and pet insurance as eligible expenses under HSAs and FSAs to help ensure every animal lover can afford care for their pet. I’m grateful for the partnership of Congresswoman Tenney and will keep working to see this bill signed into law," said Congresswoman Ross

“MetLife strongly supports the PAW Act, which helps pet parents address unexpected veterinary expenses resulting from a pet’s illness or accident. This bill is a critical step towards promoting the health and well-being of pets by helping pet parents access the care their pets need while protecting their financial wellness. We are proud to support a bill that aligns with MetLife’s purpose of helping people care for their loved ones, both human and animal,” said Brian Jorgensen, Head of Pet Insurance, MetLife.

“The AVMA-endorsed People and Animals Well-being (PAW) Act helps maintain animal and human health, promotes and emphasizes the health benefits of pet ownership, and allows more people to become pet owners,” said Dr. Sandra Faeh, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “Ensuring veterinary care and pet health insurance are eligible expenses under Health Savings and Flexible Spending Accounts means more affordable care for pets, greater access to care for service animals, and an enhanced ability to detect and prevent zoonotic diseases. We thank Reps. Tenney and Ross for their leadership on this issue and urge Congress to promptly pass the PAW Act," said the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

“We salute Representatives Claudia Tenney and Deborah Ross for their leadership in introducing common-sense legislation to make veterinary care more affordable for millions of pet owners. Representatives Tenney and Ross are champions of the human-animal bond, recognizing that pets and service animals positively contribute to the health and wellbeing of American families," said Steven Feldman, president of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute.