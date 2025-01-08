Tenney introduces legislation to withhold funding from states granting drivers' licenses to 'illegal immigrants'

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced the Red Light Act to withhold federal transportation funding from states that enact laws to provide driver's licenses or identification cards to illegal immigrants in the United States.

This bill directs the Department of Transportation to withhold a state's entire share of specific federal highway funds—namely, those allocated for the National Highway Performance Program, the Highway Safety Improvement Program, and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program—if the state enacts legislation allowing the issuance of driver's licenses or other identification cards to individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States.

In 2019, New York's Green Light Law took effect, allowing anyone over the age of 16, including illegal immigrants, to obtain a New York State driver's license. The license also serves as a legal form of photo identification. In just the first month after New York's Green Light law took effect, more than 50,000 illegal immigrants received a New York State driver's license.

"Our nation is grappling with an unprecedented migrant crisis, yet some states, like New York, are incentivizing and rewarding criminals with driver's licenses and identification cards. In New York, the Green Light Law has given licenses to illegal immigrants, allowing these dangerous individuals to roam freely in our country, brutally attacking, raping, and murdering members of our community. In addition, this law also restricts law enforcement from accessing DMV records, preventing the enforcement of our nation's immigration laws. This legislation ensures states that refuse to comply with our nation's immigration policies are not rewarded with federal funding," said Congresswoman Tenney.