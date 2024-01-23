Tenney introduces resolution calling for the release of Western New Yorker Ryan Corbett

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced H.Res. 965, a resolution calling for the immediate release of Ryan Corbett, a United States citizen, who was wrongfully detained by the Taliban on August 10, 2022, and condemning the wrongful detention of Americans by the Taliban.

Additional cosponsors of the resolution include House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Representatives Dan Meuser (R-PA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), French Hill (R-AR), Pat Ryan (D-NY), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Joseph Morelle (D-NY), Michael Lawler (R-NY), Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Jim Costa (D-CA), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Daniel Goldman (D-NY), Brandon Williams (R-NY), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), and Pete Stauber (R-MN).

Ryan Corbett, a husband, father, and Western New Yorker has been held without charge by the Taliban in Afghanistan since August 10, 2022. Ryan is being held in a basement cell without regular access to a bathroom, sunlight, or medical care. Other Westerners who have been released from the prison where Ryan is being held report that he is in deteriorating health. Ryan’s family has been fighting for his release in silence but decided to go public because of fears for his life.

Since meeting with the Corbett family and hearing their story, Congresswoman Tenney has led the charge in fighting for Ryan’s release and well-being. This includes working to get Ryan officially designated as a wrongful detainee by the U.S. Department of State on October 10, 2023.

"When I first heard of Ryan Corbett’s detention and the brutal conditions of his captivity from his wife Anna, I was heartbroken," said Congresswoman Tenney. "Inspired by Anna, his children, and his loved ones who have been bravely advocating for his release, today I introduced a bipartisan resolution, reiterating that Congress will not stand idly while an innocent American is wrongfully detained and suffers under harsh captivity at the hands of the Taliban. The strong bipartisan support for this resolution calling for Ryan Corbett’s release shows that Congress stands united in calling for Ryan’s release and condemning the Taliban’s wrongful detention of Americans. We will work tirelessly to bring attention to Ryan Corbett's case and advocate for his immediate release to bring him home to his family."

"I am grateful for the strong bipartisan support that my family has received, in particular from our Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney," said Anna Corbett. "Ending the wrongful detention of Americans abroad should be in the interest of all Americans, and I am hopeful that these continued efforts to highlight Ryan's plight will help us bring him home without delay."

View the text of the resolution here.