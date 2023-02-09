Tenney introduces resolution promising to protect Social Security

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, today introduced a resolution expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Social Security should be preserved and protected for current beneficiaries, and for future generations to come.

Congresswoman Tenney released the following statement after the introduction of the resolution:

“Last night, in his State of the Union address, President Biden once again spewed lies and a false narrative surrounding House Republican’s plan for Social Security and Medicare,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “This resolution reaffirms House Republicans’ commitment to protecting Social Security for current beneficiaries and future generations to come. Programs like Social Security and Medicare were lifelines for my parents when they were older, and I will always fight to preserve and strengthen them for seniors, retirees, and future beneficiaries. Joe Biden’s shameful and deliberate deception demonstrates once again how unserious he is about working with Republicans to address the crises facing our nation under his leadership.”

Read the full text of the resolution here.