Tenney introduces the Don't Quit to Lobby Act

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today introduced the Don’t Quit to Lobby Act to change the timeframe that a former Member of Congress is prohibited from lobbying to one year after the Member’s elected term ends in the House, and two years after the Senator’s elected term ends in the Senate.

Currently, Members of Congress are prohibited from lobbying for one year after they leave office. However, the existing legislation fails to consider Members of Congress who voluntarily end their terms prematurely, creating an incentive for them to retire in pursuit of more financially rewarding opportunities.

“Elected officials made a commitment to their constituents to serve to the best of their abilities their full elected terms,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Recently, an increased number of members of Congress have abandoned their posts and neglected their commitment to their constituents in order to cash out and make millions lobbying. The Don’t Quit to Lobby Act ensures that when these members leave office, they are forbidden from engaging in lobbying activities for one year after their elected term ends, guarding against potential early retirements solely driven by financial opportunities. We must uphold the integrity of public service!”

Read the full text of the bill here.