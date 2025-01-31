Tenney introduces the 'Protecting School Milk Choices Act'

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) introduced the Protecting School Milk Choices Act to ensure schools participating in the National School Lunch Program of the Department of Agriculture offer students at least one flavored milk option.

Additional cosponsors include Representatives Glenn Thompson (PA-15), Scott Fitzgerald (WI-5), Mike Lawler (NY-17), and Derrick Van Orden (WI-3).

"Throughout the United States, local governments are attempting to replace nutritious dairy products with less healthy artificial alternatives. The Protecting School Milk Choices Act ensures schools continue to offer students at least one flavored milk option, such as chocolate milk. Flavored milk is a delicious and nutritious choice that kids enjoy, helping them get the essential nutrients they need. At a time when many students are struggling to meet their nutritional needs, we should focus on expanding healthy natural drink options in schools instead of promoting artificial, highly processed alternatives. As the Representative of the leading dairy-producing district in the Northeast, I am committed to championing legislation that supports our dairy farmers and ensures children across the country have access to wholesome, nutritious dairy options," said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Between 68% and 94% of school-age children are failing to consume the recommended levels of dairy. The Protecting School Milk Choices Act (H.R. 592) ensures schools will offer the nutritious milk options kids prefer, including low-fat flavored milk like chocolate milk. With 13 essential nutrients for growth, development, and immune health, flavored milk helps reduce waste and boost consumption, ensuring children benefit from dairy’s nutrition. Thanks to IDFA's Healthy School Milk Commitment, 37 processors—representing over 90% of school milk—have cut added sugar to an average of just 7.4 grams per serving. IDFA thanks Rep. Caludia Tenney, and Reps. G.T. Thompson, Scott Fitzgerald, Michael Lawler, and Derek Van Orden for their leadership in supporting nutritious and delicious milk options for students nationwide,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO, International Dairy Foods Association.