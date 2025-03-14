Tenney leads No Tax on LOSAP Act to reward and recruit volunteer firefighters

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) has introduced the No Tax on LOSAP Act, to raise the threshold of nontaxable LOSAP awards at the federal level from $600 a year to $12,000 a year.

Additional cosponsors of the legislation include Representatives Andrew Garbarino (NY-2), Tom Suozzi (NY-3), Mike Lawler (NY-17), and Laura Gillen (NY-4).

LOSAP, or Length of Service Award Payments, are provided to New York State volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. LOSAP awards are tax-exempt at the state level in New York, with each volunteer awarded $20 per month times the number of years of service. The No Tax on LOSAP award would raise the federal tax-exempt threshold to $12,000/year, up from the current $600/year threshold, which would boost retention and compensation for volunteer firefighters.

Rep. Tenney has been a strong supporter of volunteer firefighters across NY-24. In 2024, she held five roundtable events in five counties to hear directly from volunteer firefighters. In addition, she cosponsored the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act to expand access for volunteer emergency responders to participate in certain federal housing assistance programs.

“Volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers are essential for the safety and well-being of our rural communities. Across NY-24, we have over 250 fire departments, many of which rely on volunteer firefighters. Yet, in recent years, the number of volunteer firefighters has declined, making it more important than ever to fairly compensate and reward their dedication. The No Tax on LOSAP Act will raise the tax-exemption threshold to recognize their service and encourage more volunteers to join,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“More than eighty-five percent of the fire and emergency response in New York State is done by volunteers. Unfortunately, over the last decade, the number of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel had dropped dramatically across New York. Exempting LOSAP payments from Federal income tax would be a strong incentive in recruiting and retaining volunteer first responders. Once again, Congresswoman Tenney and members of the New York Congressional delegation have shown their understanding and support of the dedicated volunteers who protect their communities,” said John D’Alessandro, Association Secretary, Firefighters Association of the State of New York.