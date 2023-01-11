Tenney named to House Ways and Means Committee

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) released the following statement after being selected by the Republican Steering Committee to serve on the important House Ways and Means Committee.

“I am grateful to the members of the Republican Steering Committee, especially Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and New York Representative Andrew Garbarino, for selecting me to serve on the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee," said Congresswoman Tenney. "As a tax and business attorney and small manufacturing firm owner, I understand the struggles faced by seniors, small businesses, and family farms. I will serve as a strong voice for hardworking New Yorkers and a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region.

“The Republican Commitment to America starts with an economy that is strong for all. The Ways and Means Committee under the leadership of Chairman Jason Smith will play a critical role in restoring our nation’s economic prosperity. We will focus on re-shoring America’s lost manufacturing jobs and securing our domestic supply chains. We will fight for small businesses and working families to ensure we have a tax code that is fairer and simpler. We will prioritize America’s family farms and advocate for trade policies that put our nation first. We will hold the IRS accountable to the taxpayers and put an end to the weaponization of the federal bureaucracy. We will protect Social Security and Medicare, while strengthening these programs for future generations. We will also fight to make permanent the vital tax relief and support for families and small businesses under the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. I will advocate every day for the working families, small businesses, family farms, and senior citizens that I am so honored to represent across New York’s 24th District.”

Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (MO-8) released the following statement following Congresswoman Tenney's selection to the committee:

“The Ways and Means Committee is grateful to welcome Congresswoman Tenney," said Chairman Smith. "A longtime small business owner herself, she is a fierce advocate for working families. Together, we will fight for a tax code that delivers better jobs and higher wages for all Americans and advances the interests of American workers and entrepreneurs. I look forward to serving our country together in this pivotal time.”