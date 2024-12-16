Tenney nominates Trump, Netanyahu, Gallant for a Nobel Peace Prize

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) nominated President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister of Israel Yoav Gallant for their tireless efforts on the Abraham Accords, to advance peace in the Middle East, to combat terrorist groups and to confront radical and oppressive Islamist regimes.

For decades, politicians and foreign affairs professionals claimed Middle East peace depended on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, through the efforts of President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Gallant, historic normalization agreements were secured between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan, while laying groundwork for future agreements with Saudi Arabia.

During Israel’s recent war of self-defense, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant severely weakened Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRGC. These men courageously stood up to radical Islamist dictators like Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran and, formerly, Bashar al-Assad in Syria, who waged war against their own innocent civilians through the indiscriminate use of violence.

“President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Gallant’s valiant work to combat terrorism and stand up to Islamist regimes has directly led to greater regional and global stability. Without their work, terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRGC would still pose a massive threat to all civilians in the Middle East and around the world. In a time of global turmoil, the bold and unwavering efforts of these leaders is unprecedented and offers hope for lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee has honored esteemed world leaders and champions of peace; it is only fitting that valiant and heroic leaders like President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Gallant join these esteemed ranks. I am eager to see these leaders receive the respect, honor, and distinction they richly deserve,” said Congresswoman Tenney.