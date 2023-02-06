Tenney offers Tele-Town Hall this week
Press Release:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced today that she will be hosting a live Tele-Town Hall for constituents in New York’s 24th Congressional District from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Participants can ask questions, provide feedback through interactive polls, and hear directly from Tenney on important issues in the district and across the country.
If you are interested in registering for the Tele-Town Hall, you can call Tenney’s office at (202) 225-3665, visit the Congresswoman's website at tenney.house.gov/rsvp, or dial in directly at the time of the call at (833) 419-0132.
Tenny has also scheduled mobile office hours in Genesee County on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7 Main St., Batavia.
During these mobile office hours, expert caseworkers from Congresswoman Tenney’s staff will be on hand to provide constituents assistance dealing with federal agencies. This includes issues surrounding Social Security benefits, veterans' health care, passport applications, and much more.
If you are interested in attending any of the mobile office hours below, you can schedule an appointment in advance by calling (315) 236-7088 or walk-in at any time. Please note that scheduling your appointment in advance will provide a more expedited casework experience and ensure that every constituent is able to receive the help they need.
