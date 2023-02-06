Tenney offers Tele-Town Hall this week

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) announced today that she will be hosting a live Tele-Town Hall for constituents in New York’s 24th Congressional District from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Participants can ask questions, provide feedback through interactive polls, and hear directly from Tenney on important issues in the district and across the country.

If you are interested in registering for the Tele-Town Hall, you can call Tenney’s office at (202) 225-3665, visit the Congresswoman's website at tenney.house.gov/rsvp, or dial in directly at the time of the call at (833) 419-0132.