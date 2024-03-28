Tenney opposes 'excessive' spending bill in Congress

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted against the H.R. 2882, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, which includes funding for Defense, Financial Services and General Government, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, the Legislative Branch, and State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.

This bill passed the House by a vote of 286 - 134.

"Once again, instead of instituting a serious cut to excessive federal spending, Congress was forced to vote on a massive spending bill that perpetuates President Biden's policies that are detrimental to hardworking Americans," said Congresswoman Tenney.

"Crafted at the last minute, this sprawling 1,012-page bill allocates $1.2 trillion of taxpayer funds and fails to include numerous priorities House Republicans advocated for during the appropriations process. This includes critical initiatives to bolster border security, such as reinstating the effective Trump era policy of "Remain in Mexico," and it fails to end Biden's disastrous Catch-and-Release policy, fails to sufficiently curtail funding for President Biden's woke agenda, and fails to halt Biden's unlawful proposed student loan program. While this bill had positive aspects, including a $27 billion increase to critical national defense efforts, this legislation was not enough to protect the American people. I could not, in good faith, support legislation that did not provide relief to hardworking families in NY24."

This bill:

Fails to include Rep. Tenney’s amendments to defund the salaries of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fails

Does not include funds for President Trump’s Border wall or any key policies in H.R. 2 especially by ending Biden's dangerous Catch and Release policy and re-instating Trump's effective Remain in Mexico policy

Continues to allow universities to host CCP-controlled Confucius Institutes

Fully funds the Department of Defense (DOD) abortion travel fund

Continues to fund woke DOD policies, such as DEI programs and transgender surgeries

Violates the Hyde Amendment and funds Planned Parenthood

Continues to fund the World Health Organization

Fails to defund the Biden administration’s woke executive orders

Funds radical Green New Deal programs

Subsidizes Biden’s student loan bailout scheme

Continues to fund Executive Order 14019 which turns federal agencies into Democrat vote-harvesting operations

Includes funds for radical organizations like Briarpatch Youth Service, which provides gender transition services to minors without parental consent, and the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center which provides free needle and syringe exchanges for illegal drugs

Despite the wasteful spending in this bill, key provisions which Tenney fought for in this bill include: