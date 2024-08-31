Tenney promotes tax plan she says will lower costs for families and small businesses

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) unveiled her Tax Plan designed to reduce financial burdens on families and support small businesses in New York's 24th Congressional District and across the nation.

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the nation's tax policy, Tenney is leading the charge to make the tax code work for all Americans. Additionally, Tenney is committed to holding the IRS accountable and preventing unfair auditing practices.

"My top priority has always been to protect New York taxpayers and promote economic growth by advocating for a tax code that rewards hard work and entrepreneurship and allows Americans to take home more of their earnings," said Congresswoman Tenney. "The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which I supported, was the most significant tax reform legislation signed into law in decades. I remain dedicated to supporting tax policies that are pro-growth, pro-worker, and fiscally responsible to shield hardworking taxpayers from high prices and wasteful spending by the government."

To view Tenney's full Tax Plan, click here.