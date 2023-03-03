Tenney proposes amendment to Constitution to restrict voting to U.S. citizens

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), co-chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, introduced a resolution calling for an amendment to the Constitution to prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in federal, state, and local elections.

Cosponsors of this resolution include Rep Barry Moore (R-AL), Rep Mike Bost (R-IL), Rep Mary Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and Delegate James Moylan (Guam).

Recently, multiple jurisdictions around the nation, including New York City, San Francisco, Vermont, and the District of Columbia, have attempted to water down our sacred right of citizenship by extending the right to vote to non-citizens. Tenney’s resolution provides for an amendment to the United States Constitution to ensure that only citizens of the United States are allowed to vote in federal, state, and local elections.

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights we have as American citizens,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “A citizen of another nation should not be allowed to vote in elections that will influence government officials and U.S. laws at any level. It is time to restore confidence in our elections and rebuild faith in our self-governing Constitutional Republic by making it explicit that only American citizens are permitted to vote in local, state, and federal elections. I am honored to introduce this important piece of legislation.”

You can view the text of this resolution here.