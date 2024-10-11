Tenney receives Friend of the Family Award for ‘dedication to conservative values’

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) was recently honored with the Friend of the Family Award by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, recognizing her dedication to upholding conservative values, protecting American families, and defending religious liberty and individual freedom through her legislative efforts during the 118th Congress.

Tenney has championed numerous bills, including the Parents Bill of Rights Act, which ensures parents have the right to know what their children are being taught and what is happening in our nation’s schools. She also supported the Protecting Women and Girls in Sports Act, aimed at preserving fairness by preventing biological men from competing in women’s sports, further advocating for conservative principles and traditional values.

"The woke left continues its assault on conservative values, religious liberty, and the sanctity of life. It is essential to stand behind legislation that defends these priorities. I am deeply honored to receive the Friend of the Family Award, which highlights my commitment to safeguarding freedom, religious liberties, and supporting Israel. I am grateful to the Faith & Freedom Coalition for this recognition and remain dedicated to fighting for the values NY-24 holds dear in Congress," said Congresswoman Tenney.