Tenney reintroduces PAW Act to make veterinary care and pet insurance eligible for HSA and FSA

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) reintroduced the People and Animals Well-being (PAW) Act to amend the Internal Revenue Code Section 213(d) to include veterinary care expenses under tax-advantaged health care spending accounts, specifically Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs).

The PAW Act would allow pet owners to use their HSA or FSA accounts to pay for up to $1,000 for veterinary care or a pet health insurance plan while enabling an unlimited amount of these funds for service animals. In addition, this legislation will support individuals, including veterans, with disabilities by ensuring the IRS relies on an up-to-date definition of “service animal,” which includes animals trained to assist with both physical and mental disabilities. This bill maintains current HSA and FSA contribution limits, ensuring that there will be little to no impact on federal expenditures.

﻿“Pets and service animals are valued members of our families and lives, with many benefits, including increasing our lifespan, reducing stress, and promoting physical activity. It is important we ensure pet owners can afford quality care. The PAWS Act allows pet owners to use HSAs and FSAs for veterinary care, ensuring all pet owners can keep their beloved pets and service animals healthy,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Pets are more than just animals – in many households, they’re family members,” said Congresswoman Ross. “While household costs continue to rise, paying for pet insurance can become a financial burden that people can’t afford. As a dog owner, I’m proud to introduce our bipartisan PAW Act, which will ensure animal lovers can afford care for their pets by including veterinary care and pet insurance as eligible expenses under HSAs and FSAs. I’m grateful for Congresswoman Tenney’s continued partnership to make sure all families can afford insurance for their furry friends.”

“The AVMA-endorsed People and Animals Well-being (PAW) Act supports both animal and human health by highlighting the benefits of pet ownership and expanding access to pet care,” said Dr. Sandra Faeh, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “By making veterinary care and pet health insurance eligible expenses under Health Savings and Flexible Spending Accounts, this legislation helps make pet care more affordable, improves access for service animals, and strengthens efforts to detect and prevent zoonotic diseases. We appreciate the leadership of Reps. Tenney and Ross on this important issue and urge Congress to pass the PAW Act without delay.”