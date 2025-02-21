Tenney reintroduces PILLS act to promote production of generic medicine in the U.S.

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) reintroduced the Producing Incentives for Long-term Production of Lifesaving Supply of Medicines (PILLS) Act to promote the domestic production of generic medicines.

The generic drug industry is experiencing a movement toward centralizing production in India and China due to their significantly lower costs and looser manufacturing standards. This shift raises serious concerns about potential supply chain disturbances and inadequate drug safety measures. The PILLS Act offers pharmaceutical companies various tax incentives to enable them to shift all aspects of the manufacturing process for generic medicines, including materials and testing, to the United States.

"Drug manufacturing has moved overseas, putting American jobs and the security of our essential medical supply chains at risk. To address this, I reintroduced the PILLS Act, which incentivizes businesses to produce critical generic medications and antibiotics here in the U.S. By strengthening tax incentives for domestic drug production, this legislation will help prevent dangerous supply chain disruptions, reinforce our pharmaceutical security, and will create American jobs," said Congresswoman Tenney.

“Congresswoman Tenney's PILLS Act is a critical step toward reshoring America’s generic drug production and reducing our dangerous dependence on foreign suppliers,” said Zach Mottl, Chairman of the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA). “America is facing an escalating health crisis due to chronic shortages of essential, lifesaving generic drugs, which make up more than 90% of all prescriptions dispensed in the U.S.—a crisis directly tied to our reliance on China and India. Since 2002, imports from India have increased 35 times, while imports from China have surged 165 times over that same period. Passing the PILLS Act is a necessary first step to reverse this trend, restore American pharmaceutical production, create high-quality jobs, and protect national security by ensuring a safe, reliable domestic supply of high-quality generic medicines, antibiotics, and other essential drugs.”