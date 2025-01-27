Tenney reintroduces the Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) reintroduced the Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from attacks by radical activists and ensure attackers are held accountable for their violent actions.

Following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson 's decision in 2022, pro-life pregnancy centers across the nation have faced an increase in violent attacks from radical pro-abortion extremist groups. In Upstate New York, CompassCare Pregnancy Services, a pro-life center in Amherst, New York, was firebombed in 2022 and was criminally vandalized again in 2023.

The Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act aims to strengthen protections for abortion-alternative providers and places of worship by:

Elevating first-time offenses from misdemeanors to felonies and increasing fines from $10,000 to $25,000;

Ensuring that successful lawsuits by pregnancy resource centers and religious facilities result in compensation of no less than $20,000, up from the current $10,000 minimum; and

Raising the mandatory minimum sentence for arson-related attacks from 5 years to 7 years.

"Radical pro-abortion extremists have targeted pro-life pregnancy centers nationwide by attacking workers and volunteers, vandalizing facilities, and even firebombing buildings like CompassCare in Amherst, New York. The Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act is a critical measure to protect women and families who depend on pro-life health centers like CompassCare for compassionate care. This legislation also strengthens penalties to ensure violent perpetrators are held accountable for their attacks on pregnancy resource centers. I remain steadfast in my commitment to defending the sanctity of life and supporting these essential pro-life care centers,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“A recent study revealed that nearly 70% of women who had an abortion were coerced. Pro-life Pregnancy Resource Centers like CompassCare provide a third of a billion dollars of free medical care and support to women facing unplanned pregnancy every year. Pro-life Pregnancy Resource Centers provide a woman with true choice: the ability to say ‘no’ to abortion. And yet, pro-abortion domestic terrorists have attacked hundreds of pro-life Pregnancy Resource Centers—firebombing CompassCare in 2022, vandalizing us in 2023, and engaging in cyber terror acts in 2025. Added to that, Big Tech censored us, preventing women from finding our free, ethical services in their time of need; pro-abortion politicians like NY Gov. Hochul weaponized legislation against us; NY Attorney General Letitia James engaged in lawfare, seeking specifically to prevent women from receiving life- saving emergency abortion pill reversal at our medical offices; all while a politicized federal law enforcement turned a blind eye. From the terrorists to pro-abortion politicians, the goal of their attacks is the same: shut down all competition to the abortion industry. What Congresswoman Tenney understands is the need to shut down the unjust attacks and abuse of peaceful pro-life citizens, sacrificially investing in their neighbor in crisis. Rep. Tenney’s bill is a strong step in that direction,” said Reverand Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare.