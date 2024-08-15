Tenney releases 'Make Voting Great Again' plan

Press Release:

Claudia Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) released her Make Voting Great Again Plan to highlight the Election Integrity Caucus’ commitment to enhancing the security, transparency, and efficiency of elections in the United States.

This plan underscores the pivotal role of the Election Integrity Caucus in restoring faith in the electoral system through comprehensive reforms. Tenney, co-chair and founder of the Election Integrity Caucus, has introduced a series of bills working to ensure that American citizens in every state have confidence in free, fair, accurate, and transparent elections.

“Problems surrounding the integrity of our country’s elections have rightfully come to the forefront, driven by growing concerns over issues such as voter fraud, cybersecurity threats, and burdensome administrative challenges," said Congresswoman Tenney. "As a result, many Americans have lost confidence in the integrity of our elections, underscoring the urgent need for robust measures to protect the electoral process. The Election Integrity Caucus has been working tirelessly to introduce legislation like the End Zuckerbucks Act, which prohibits partisan, private funding of our elections, and the Promoting Free and Fair Elections Act, which bans Biden’s federal agencies from engaging in partisan voter operations at taxpayer expense. As we head into the 2024 Election, let’s Make Voting Great Again and restore faith and transparency in our electoral process.”

