Tenney responds to Ways and Means vote to pass pro-life legislation

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today announced that a bill she co-led, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, passed the House Ways and Means Committee by a vote of 24-18.

This legislation was introduced by Congresswoman Michele Fischbach (MN-7). Congressman Smith (NJ-4) was also an original cosponsor. It would prohibit the Biden administration from limiting the ability of states to spend Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds on pregnancy centers.

"Crisis pregnancy centers play a vital role in delivering crucial medical care, essential supplies, and unwavering support to pregnant women, new mothers, and both their unborn and born babies,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “The Biden administration's efforts to divert TANF funds away from specific crisis pregnancy centers is a direct assault on pro-life institutions and jeopardizes access to invaluable resources for countless women. By passing this bill today in the Ways and Means Committee markup, House Republicans are fulfilling our promise to always stand with the unborn while further protecting our country’s foundational values of life, individual rights, and freedom.”

"Pregnancy centers offer a wide array of services and support for expectant mothers, fathers, and their families," said Congresswoman Fischbach. "Women who face an unexpected pregnancy should be able to safely go into a facility that is not going to push abortion on them and instead provide them with the education and support they need. And yet, the Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule that could restrict states from using TANF funding for these important resources, and encourages funding to go to facilities that provide abortions. This is one more example of this Administration's anti-women, pro-abortion agenda."

“Pregnancy centers across our country provide crucial services to close to 2,000,000 patients that encompass parenting and prenatal education programs, counseling, and critical material support—including pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, millions of baby outfits, millions of packs of diapers, and tens of thousands of new car seats and strollers,” said Congressman Smith. “This critical legislation will block the Biden Administration’s efforts to strip these centers of federal TANF funding and will help ensure that their dedicated and compassionate staff can continue to provide much-needed assistance and quality care for pregnant women and their precious unborn babies.”

"National Right to Life applauds Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Claudia Tenney, and Chris Smith for their work on H.R. 6918, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act. Pregnancy centers serve millions of clients annually and offer hope and support for women and their unborn children. This legislation protects access to maternal care by blocking the Biden Administration from implementing a rule that could endanger funding for pregnancy centers in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. In a post-Roe America, it is more important now than ever that pregnancy centers are able to effectively support mothers and their babies. National Right to Life strongly supports this legislation," said Carol Tobias, President National Right to Life.

Tenney delivered remarks during the markup, which can be watched here.