Tenney’s End Zuckerbucks Act advances in Ways and Means

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), co-chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, announced the End Zuckerbucks Act passed the Ways and Means Committee by a vote of 23-17.

Tenney’s bill, the End Zuckerbucks Act, amends the Internal Revenue Code to prohibit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations from directly or indirectly providing funds for the purpose of the administration of elections.

In the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg used a non-profit organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to distribute $350 million to local boards of elections in left-leaning county governments in Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania under the guise of “making voting safer amid the pandemic.” Yet less than 1% of those funds were spent on PPE or other measures to implement safety protocols at voting sites and were provided with little to no oversight on spending. 92% of the funds went to left-leaning districts, where reports say they were used to fund advertising, vehicle purchases, and other activities unrelated to the pandemic.

“Twenty-eight states have banned Zuckerbucks, prohibiting partisan bureaucrats, billionaires, and corrupt special interest groups from interfering in our election process. It’s time for the federal government to follow suit,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “As the founder and co-chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, I am pleased to see this common-sense election integrity bill advance in the Ways and Means Committee and move one step closer to being signed into law. We must restore confidence in our self-governing Constitutional Republic by ensuring that Americans in every state and territory have free, fair, accurate, and transparent elections.”

“During the 2020 election cycle, we saw private donations worth hundreds of millions of dollars laundered through 501(c)(3) organizations into Democrat-run cities and counties in swing states that appeared to favor one political party over another,” said Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith. “The U.S. Tax Code should not be used to support the electioneering efforts of wealthy private donors. Rep. Tenney’s bill, the End Zuckerbucks Act, protects the integrity of our elections by prohibiting charitable tax-exempt organizations from providing direct funding to official election organizations.”