Tenney says Biden Administration not complying mandated reporting on Iran's military

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) on Thursday sent a letter to the Biden administration slamming it for failing to comply with a legally-mandated reporting requirement on Iran’s military capabilities. The letter, which was addressed to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, follows her failure to submit a report to Congress on the military capabilities of Iran, which is legally required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. The report was due 180 days following the passage of the NDAA. It is now 233 days late.

This report requires a detailed description of the advancements in the military capabilities of Iran, especially regarding the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis. Further, this report requires detailed accountings of attacks against U.S. servicemembers and our allies by Iran and its proxies.

“At a time when the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to escalate tensions in the Middle East and threaten our allies like Israel, Congress required the Biden administration to provide a detailed report on the regime’s military capabilities,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “This report is now 233 days late. The administration’s failure to comply with this legally required reporting requirement from Congress is unacceptable and I am calling on the Director of National Intelligence act immediately to provide this information. Not only is the failure to send this report a clear violation of the law, but it is also detrimental to our national security. I look forward to promptly receiving this report from Director Haines, as well as an explanation for the delay of more than 200 days.”

Tenney’s full letter is available here.