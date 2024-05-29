Tenney submits for $10M Genesee County infrastructure project as part of FY25

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today announced the 15 projects she selected to submit to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Community Project Funding (CPF) process.

These projects will benefit New York’s 24th District by improving water infrastructure, creating essential public facilities, supporting public safety, and promoting community revitalization.

The CPF process allows localities and non-profits to submit federal funding requests for high-priority community projects with strong local support in New York’s 24th Congressional District. Each application was subjected to a rigorous review process to ensure that it is a sound use of taxpayer dollars and that applicants have a clear and accountable plan to spend funds on targeted projects within a year.

A list of Tenney’s submitted FY25 CPF Requests can be found here, or below:

$4,528,000 for the Town of Phelps Sanitary Sewer Distribution Project

$2,500,000 for the Cayuga County Lake Protection Plan Project

$3,000,000 for the Village of Geneseo Water and Sewer Upgrades Project

$3,500,000 for the Village of Waterloo Rock Storm Sewer Replacement Project

$3,000,000 for the Town of Newfane Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Project

$1,500,000 for the Village of Mexico’s Water System Improvements Project

$10,000,000 for the Genesee County Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure Project

$2,250,000 for the Town of Torrey Water District #2 Project

$2,000,000 for the Orleans County Public Safety Building Project

$1,000,000 for the City of Oswego New Police Station Project

$800,000 for the Town of Macedon Ambulance Relocation Project

$5,000,000 for the Town of Lyons Revival and Community Empowerment Project

$3,600,000 for Phase III of the City of Lockport’s Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks Rehabilitation Project

$3,000,000 for the Wyoming County Silver Lake Dredging Project

$4,050,000 for Jefferson County Installation of Runway 10 Omni-Directional Approach Lights at Watertown International Airport Project

"One of my top priorities in Congress is to ensure our community has the resources it needs to thrive, and the Community Project Funding program is a fantastic way to overcome bureaucratic red tape and return our hard-earned tax dollars to NY-24," said Congresswoman Tenney. "The Community Project Funding program allows our local communities to advocate for the best way to spend taxpayer dollars instead of relying on bureaucrats in Washington. These projects will benefit New York's 24th District by supporting water infrastructure programs, improving community safety, and creating essential public facilities that promote community revitalization. I am dedicated to fighting for these projects in the Appropriations process and will continue to be a tenacious advocate for our District in Congress."

Community leaders who worked with Congresswoman Tenney’s office on submitting funding proposals expressed their support for the projects below:

“On behalf of the Cayuga County Water & Sewer Authority, I want to extend my grateful appreciation to our Representative Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney for including the “Cayuga Lake Protection Project” in this year’s Community Project Funding, (CPF) grant selection process. And we do hereby commit to working with Congresswoman Tenney, as this project advances through these Appropriations Committee, to successfully Appropriate this Request for the Construction of the Cayuga Lake Protection Project. As this project will not only safeguard New York's Drinking Water Resources, it will also greatly aid in the Efficient removal of substandard private sewer treatment systems. Once more it will protect and safeguard the New York State Finger Lakes for Generations to come, for Clean Drinking Water Resources, Recreation, Boating, Fishing, Etc. It is anticipated that the Cayuga Lake Protection Project (CLLP) Sewer will Extend along the East Shore of Cayuga Lake from the Village of Aurora, NY, South to the Tompkins County line, serving an Estimated 450 homes. We thank Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for her Service to Cayuga County, and her consideration of this most significant project for these Estimated 450 homes on the Easterly Shores of Beautiful Cayuga Lake,” said Cayuga County Water & Sewer Authority Chairman Brian Dahl.

“Genesee County’s top priority is securing reliable and sustainable water through new water infrastructure. Given the magnitude of the need, we cannot do this alone, and we are grateful for the Congresswoman’s continued support to secure federal resources to meet this dire need,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Rochelle M. Stein.

“On behalf of the residents of the Town of Phelps, I would like to say “Thank You” to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for her support of our wastewater infrastructure project on Route 14. We are very thankful for Congresswoman Tenney moving our request to the Appropriations Committee for review and consideration. The sewer line project will work to enhance the viability of development in our town and will allow us to have intermunicipal agreements with the Town and City of Geneva. Federal funds for this project are essential for the timely construction of this project in an area which will service thousands of visitors to the Finger Lakes area. I would like to extend appreciation for all ofthe hard work and especially taking the time to listen to the needs of the people to Representative Claudia Tenney, New York District 24,” said Phelps Town Supervisor Bill Wellman.

“The Orleans County Public Safety Building is a vitally important epicenter for several functions of our government, housing the Sheriff, 911 Dispatch Center, District Attorney and Probation, so we are very appreciative to Congresswomen Tenny for making our project to upgrade this facility one the priority initiatives to be sent to the House Appropriations Committee. Our DPW team has worked closely with Sheriff Bourke and DA Cardone to design a project that addresses critical structural issues with the facility in the most cost-effective manner possible while also helping improve the overall functionality of the building. This is not just a building project, it is an investment in our community’s safety and security,” ​​said Orleans Legislature Chairman Lynne Johnson.

“The Town of Torrey and the residents of the Perry Point Water District are very happy to be included in the tremendous work Congresswoman Tenney is doing for our region. This grant would provide the residents with clean and safe drinking water as well as protect the pristine waters of Seneca Lake,” said Supervisor of the Town of Torrey Peter Martini.

“The people of the Village of Geneseo are extremely grateful to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for selecting our vital infrastructure project as part of her 2025 Community Project funding grants for consideration by the Appropriations Committee. These funds will enable us to replace 125 year old water mains and eliminate flooding damage from the combined sewer system and stormwater overflows,” said Village of Geneseo Mayor Chris Ivers.

“On behalf of the residents of Wyoming County, especially those living around Silver Lake, and the Board of Supervisors, I extend our sincere appreciation for Congresswoman Tenney’s selection of the Silver Lake dredging project to submit to the House Appropriations Committee. Congresswoman Tenney understands and shares the values we hold as part of our proud agricultural heritage. An integral part of the environmental stewardship we are tasked with is to fulfill our mission of a healthier and more resilient Silver Lake. It is not only an essential component of our county’s robust tourism industry, but is also a prime drinking water source for multiple communities spanning Wyoming and Livingston counties. This important funding will help to preserve sensitive habitats, protect water quality, and enhance public waterway access. We are deeply grateful to Congresswoman Tenney for her unwavering support in this project and for Wyoming County,” said Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Becky Ryan.

"We are grateful for the Congresswoman's support. This project will provide improved visibility for pilots during poor visibility conditions in order to maximize operations during low visibility and cloud conditions when winds require use of the runway 10," said Director of Aviation of Watertown International Airport Grant W. Sussey.

“The Historic Flight of Five Locks, located in the heart of the city of Lockport, NY is the largest remaining intact section of the historic Erie Canal, and this funding will help further revitalize a true 19th century engineering marvel. The rehabilitation of the Flight of Five Locks is anticipated to significantly increase the number of visitors and the amount of tourist spending in the city of Lockport and greater Niagara County, making this project an economic development driver for the entire Western New York region,” said City of Lockport Mayor John Lombardi.

“The City of Lockport has maintained a steadfast approach for many years to capitalize on its unique heritage assets, most notably, the Historic Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks. The Flight of Five is a site that has positioned itself to become the premier destination for visitors and residents looking to learn more about our historic Erie Canal,” said Senator Ortt. “Thank you to Congresswoman Tenney for submitting the Lock 67 & 68 restoration project to the House Appropriations Committee and securing funding to bring this important piece of history back to life. These efforts will continue to make the Erie Canal and the City of Lockport an economic driver for all of Western New York,” said NYS Senator Robert G. Ortt, 62nd Senate District.

"Congresswoman Tenney’s extraordinary commitment for the preservation of the Flight of Five Locks is truly a significant milestone in the continued and long-term capital objective in fully restoring this historic treasure. I applaud Congresswoman Tenney for listening and working closely with state and local officials to make this a top priority for our region and have found this to be one of the finest collaborations of officials working together during my time in public service. The Erie Canal and the Flight of Five has been the epicenter of Lockport’s rich history, economic development and tourism opportunities and Congresswoman Tenney’s fierce advocacy and strong support at the federal level is a very important step in ensuring this mission continues in Lockport for generations to come,” said NYS Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, 144th District.

"We are very thankful that Congresswoman Tenny has identified the Flight of Five locks as one of her priority projects for funding, continuing to build upon the previous investments that have been made in the project," said Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott. "This project is about restoring an important piece of our history to help drive future economic growth and build upon Lockport's reputation as a center for heritage tourism,” said Niagara County Legislator Richard E. Abbott, 13th District.

“On behalf of the Town of Newfane, I want to say “Thank You” to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for supporting the critical improvements to the Town of Newfane’s wastewater treatment plant. This project is all about ensuring the health of Newfane residents and the Lake Ontario watershed. The Town of Newfane works hard to build on the extensive amount of sport fishing and water-based business in the community; these improvements to the wastewater treatment plant will solidify those plans. With the help from Congresswoman Tenney we will be able to lift the financial burden off of our residents and guarantee a healthy community,” said Newfane Town Supervisor John Syracuse.