Tenney supports American families and workers act of 2024

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), member of the Ways and Means Committee, today voted in favor of H.R. 7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024.

This bill passed the House by a vote of 357-70.

“The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 is a pro-growth, pro-worker bill which ensures that hardworking Americans, family-owned farms, and small businesses that have suffered for far too long under Biden’s disastrous policies receive much-needed economic relief,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “This comprehensive bill was shaped by critical feedback from Main Street Americans across the country and New York’s 24th District. This package, focused on renewing President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, will boost our economy and give manufacturers the tools they need to bolster our global competitiveness. Not only does passing this bill work to preserve over 7,300 jobs in New York, but it would also retain $622 million per year in R&D-related wages for our state. I am thrilled that this bill, which will increase desperately needed economic growth, passed the House today. By voting in favor of this bill, I reiterated my commitment to supporting fiscally conservative economic policies implemented by President Trump that deliver much-needed relief for the hardworking taxpayers of NY-24.”