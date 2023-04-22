Tenney supports bill she says will protect female sports

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted in favor of H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. The legislation ensures that biological females are not forced to compete against biological men in women's competitive sports funded through Title IX.

Tenney was an original cosponsor of this legislation and introduced this bill on February 1, 2023, on behalf of the bill’s original lead sponsor, Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL). This bill passed the House by a vote of 219-203.

“On National Girls and Women in Sports Day this February, I walked up the Capitol steps alongside tremendous female athletes to introduce the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Today, House Republicans kept yet another commitment to the American people by voting to pass this commonsense bill. Across the country, the Biden administration is allowing, even encouraging, biological men to participate in women’s sports. This is fundamentally unfair and diminishes equal opportunities for women in athletics, which we fought for decades to achieve. By passing this bill, we are protecting opportunities for female athletes to train, compete, and thrive.”

