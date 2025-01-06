Tenney sworn into 119th Congress and announces opening of new district office

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be elected to serve the constituents of the newly formed New York District 24. I will continue to be a transparent and aggressive advocate on behalf of all of my constituents. Our team is deeply committed to delivering outstanding results for NY-24, by implementing innovative and common-sense solutions to the issues facing our communities. Our team will continue to provide top-tier constituent services. House Republicans are eager to begin implementing President Trump’s agenda by making America secure and prosperous again. We are eager to hear from you and ensure that your views are represented in Washington. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. I am committed to upholding our Constitutional principles and delivering meaningful results for our nation and especially New York," said Congresswoman Tenney.

Redistricting in 2024 has eliminated parts of Cayuga and Ontario Counties and added parts of Steuben and Schuyler Counties to NY-24. As a result, Rep. Tenney’s district office in Victor is no longer within NY-24. To better serve the Finger Lakes Region, Rep. Tenney is opening a new district office in Ontario County. For more information about who will represent you in Congress starting January 3, visit www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Rep Tenney’s Office Locations for the 119th Congress:

Washington, DC Office

2230 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC 20515

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 202-225-3665

Canandaigua District Office

Address: 2375 Rochester Road, Suite 250, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Opening Soon

Phone: 585-869-2060

Oswego District Office

Address: 46 E Bridge St, Oswego, NY 13126

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 315-236-7088

Lockport District Office

Address:169 Niagara Street Lockport, NY 14094

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 716-514-5130

Watertown Satellite Office