Tenney votes against further Ukraine aid

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted against H. R. 8035, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024 totaling more than $60.84 billion.

This bill ultimately passed the House by a vote of 311-112, with one voting present.

“I care deeply about the courageous people of Ukraine and the perilous situation they face against Putin’s unprovoked invasion and his diabolical actions against civilians, and particularly children. However, once again, instead of outlining a long-term plan for addressing the war in Ukraine, we're hastily throwing billions of taxpayer dollars at a problem without a clear solution or exit strategy,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“While I appreciate the bill's provisions requiring a plan for taxpayer spending, it's imprudent to vote on both the overall budget and spending details until after this plan is available for Congress to review. Before any funds are allocated, we owe every American taxpayer a clear path forward with a well-defined exit strategy.”

“While I support President Trump's suggestion that aid to Ukraine should be in the form of loans, President Biden should not have the authority to forgive up to half these loans during his lame duck period. No loans should be forgiven before the next administration. Furthermore, the United States has steadfastly supported Ukraine, and now it's time for our European allies to step up and shoulder their share of the responsibility. Further, we must address the underlying policies that led to this war by the United States and our European partners. Our European allies’ radical green energy policies and Biden’s ban on liquid natural gas exports continue to cause Europe to rely on Russian energy, which funds Putin’s brutal war and gives Putin leverage. Finally, our European partners must contribute more to the war in Ukraine. While the American people have already contributed generously to Ukraine’s defense, including humanitarian aid, the Europeans have yet to match American contributions. Europe must do more to address its own security needs. Americans in NY-24 and across the country rightfully expect their tax dollars to be used to support America First.”