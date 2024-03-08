Tenney votes against 'wasteful' government funding bill

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today voted against the omnibus government funding bill for the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) due to its failure to rein in out-of-control government spending, cut wasteful and woke programs, and lower costs for hardworking families.

This bill passed the House by a vote of 339-85.

“With over $34 trillion of national debt and counting, Congress should not spend another $1.65 trillion while failing to address the crises plaguing our nation in a meaningful way,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I understand the complexity and frustration of a divided government, however, our communities will continue to suffer under Biden’s policies that spend our tax dollars on the woke and Green New Deal projects that have been inserted into this bill. This 1,050-page spending monstrosity does not provide the relief that the American people are demanding and will only increase already sky-high prices and add to our national debt. There are positive aspects of this bill, including the 12 Community Funding Projects we submitted to help residents of NY-24. Other positives include fully funding veterans’ healthcare and toxic exposure programs, military construction projects, and important agricultural research programs, but this bill in its entirety, negotiated behind closed doors, is a bridge too far.”

Some of the worst provisions in this bill include:

Provide $3.5 million for an initiative to create parade floats

Supports the Biden administration's illegal Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule

Fails to rein in the ATF’s anti-second amendment rules

Maintains funding for the VA’s and DOJ’s anti-life initiatives

Gives $1 million to a private entity to construct a coffee shop and a greenhouse for refugees

Funnels $1 million to the WE ACT environmentalist group in New York City

Continues allowing leftist bureaucrats to fly pride flags and other political flags over federal buildings

Wastes taxpayer money on Critical Race Theory and the DEI Executive Offices

Allows federal funds to continue flowing to the Wuhan lab

Despite all the wasteful spending in this bill, there are some critical infrastructure projects for NY-24, which Congresswoman Tenney submitted after a rigorous review process. The projects Tenney successfully submitted and advocated for in NY-24 include: