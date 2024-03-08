Tenney votes against 'wasteful' government funding bill

Press Release:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today voted against the omnibus government funding bill for the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) due to its failure to rein in out-of-control government spending, cut wasteful and woke programs, and lower costs for hardworking families.
This bill passed the House by a vote of 339-85.
“With over $34 trillion of national debt and counting, Congress should not spend another $1.65 trillion while failing to address the crises plaguing our nation in a meaningful way,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I understand the complexity and frustration of a divided government, however, our communities will continue to suffer under Biden’s policies that spend our tax dollars on the woke and Green New Deal projects that have been inserted into this bill. This 1,050-page spending monstrosity does not provide the relief that the American people are demanding and will only increase already sky-high prices and add to our national debt. There are positive aspects of this bill, including the 12 Community Funding Projects we submitted to help residents of NY-24. Other positives include fully funding veterans’ healthcare and toxic exposure programs, military construction projects, and important agricultural research programs, but this bill in its entirety, negotiated behind closed doors, is a bridge too far.”
Some of the worst provisions in this bill include:
- Provide $3.5 million for an initiative to create parade floats
- Supports the Biden administration's illegal Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule
- Fails to rein in the ATF’s anti-second amendment rules
- Maintains funding for the VA’s and DOJ’s anti-life initiatives
- Gives $1 million to a private entity to construct a coffee shop and a greenhouse for refugees
- Funnels $1 million to the WE ACT environmentalist group in New York City
- Continues allowing leftist bureaucrats to fly pride flags and other political flags over federal buildings
- Wastes taxpayer money on Critical Race Theory and the DEI Executive Offices
- Allows federal funds to continue flowing to the Wuhan lab
Despite all the wasteful spending in this bill, there are some critical infrastructure projects for NY-24, which Congresswoman Tenney submitted after a rigorous review process. The projects Tenney successfully submitted and advocated for in NY-24 include:
- $1.75 Million for the Town of Constantia Northshore Sewer Project
- $1.75 Million for the City of Canandaigua Water Plant Project
- $750,000 for the Town of Watertown Phase 1 Army Water Line (AWL) Pipeline Replacement Project
- $2 Million for the Brickyard Road Tank and Transmission Main Improvements on behalf of the Canandaigua-Farmington Consolidated Water District
- $3.5 Million for Town of Fayette Sewer District No. 1 Project
- $1.75 Million for the Genesee County Water Security and Resilience—Prole Road Transmission Main Project
- $1.6 Million for Keuka College’s Rural Community Outpatient Clinic
- $700,000, for the Livingston County Regional Water & Wastewater Cybersecurity Improvement Project
- $1 Million for the City of Watertown Water Quality Improvement Project
- $2.1 Million for the Town of Wolcott Salt Storage Barn