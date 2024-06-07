Tenney votes for legislation to intended to help veterans and military families

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) today voted in favor of H.R. 8580, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2025, to fund essential military construction projects and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This legislation passed the House by a vote of 209-197.

"Ensuring our nation's servicemembers and veterans have access to top-tier benefits, facilities, and care while strengthening our national security is essential to our country's prosperity," said Congresswoman Tenney. "H.R. 8580 guarantees that servicemembers, veterans, and their families are supported and receive the benefits they are owed for their service and sacrifice. The bill provides a vital investment in U.S. military infrastructure by improving Department of Defense facilities and enhancing the lives of military families through much-needed funding for family housing and child development centers. Additionally, this bill takes steps to uphold pro-life principles, protect our veterans’ Second Amendment rights, and crack down on the Biden administration’s “woke” policies. By passing this bill through regular order, House Republicans reaffirm our commitment to uphold Congress's power of the purse and curb the wasteful spending of the Biden Administration while supporting our military. Voting in favor of this bill today reaffirms my commitment to our veterans and active-duty military by ensuring their housing, health care programs, and benefits are fully funded while bolstering our national security."

Key Provisions in the FY25 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Bill: