Tenney votes for three appropriations bills ‘to strengthen our national security’

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted in favor of three appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2025 to strengthen our national security and secure our borders.

H.R. 8752, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act; H.R. 8771, the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act; and H.R. 8774, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, all passed the House by votes of 212-203, 212-200, and 217-198, respectively.

"Supporting the brave men and women who safeguard our nation and promoting our national security is of utmost importance when crafting funding bills to implement these crucial initiatives," said Congresswoman Tenney. "By passing these three appropriations bills, we are combating the Biden administration's failed policies that have left our borders wide open, weakened America's standing on the world stage, and abandoned our troops. These comprehensive and commonsense bills aim to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington, counter the China-supplied fentanyl crisis, support Israel and our allies, secure our borders, and address the migrant crisis plaguing our communities. While these bills were not perfect, and I am particularly disappointed that the Department of Defense Appropriations Act did not reverse President Biden’s cuts to the Virginia Class Submarine program, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to improve these bills before they become law."

"These spending bills address the growing threats facing America from all angles—domestically, at our borders, and overseas—while protecting our hard-earned tax dollars. I will continue advocating for fiscally responsible funding bills like these while in Congress. I look forward to passing all 12 Appropriations bills individually this year and ending the annual omnibus cycle."

Tenney’s Priorities included in the FY25 Defense Appropriations Bill:

$4.5 million increase for Civil Air Patrol

Language included in the bill prohibiting funding for the transfer of National Guard personnel and functions to the Space Force without consent of the relevant governors.

Fully funds the request for the Navy's Columbia Class Submarine.

Fully funds the request for Advance Procurement for the Navy's Columbia Class Submarine.

$70 million total increase for Impact Aid and Impact Aid for children with disabilities.

Defunds Biden’s unconstitutional Executive Order 14019

Defunds “Federal Acquisition Regulation: Disclosure of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate-Related Financial Risk” rule

Eliminates the salary of Secretary Lloyd Austin

Tenney’s Priorities included in the FY25 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill:

$360 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

$360 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program.

Report language in support of the Coast Guard's acquisition of a Great Lakes Icebreaker.

Eliminates the salary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Prevents CBP from reducing hours at the Port of Buffalo station

Tenney’s Priorities included in the FY25 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill: