Tenney votes to enhance and improve the Department of Veterans Affairs   

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) released the following statement following the passage of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, which modernizes, enhances efficiency, and improves the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare, benefits, and services.

Tenney cosponsored this legislation, which passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 389-9.

"The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act aims to ensure that the men and women who have served our nation receive the high-quality care and services they have earned without unnecessary bureaucracy," said Congresswoman Tenney. "Supported by over 40 veterans’ organizations, this legislation provides essential reforms to the Department of Veterans Affairs, streamlining and strengthening the services and benefits our veterans and their families rely on. Additionally, this bill expands home and community-based services at every VA center, allowing our veterans the dignity of receiving care in their own homes. This bill is a crucial step toward honoring our promise to those who have served, ensuring they receive the timely, efficient, and comprehensive support they have earned."