Tenney votes to support Israel, Taiwan, ban TikTok, and secure our border

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) voted in favor of H.R. 8034, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024; H.R. 8036, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024; H.R. 8038, the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act; and H.R. 3602, the End the Border Catastrophe Act. These bills will support Israel, strengthen our national security, deter our adversaries, and secure our borders.

H.R. 8034, which allocates $26.38 billion for Israel passed the House by a vote of 366-58.

H.R. 8036, which allocates $8.12 billion to counter communist China, passed the House by a vote of 385-34.

H.R. 8038, which will implement strong sanctions and policies to counter Iran, China, and Russia, and ban TikTok, passed the House by a vote of 360-58.

H.R. 3602, which would have implemented many of the policies included in H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, failed to pass the House via suspension by a vote of 215-199.

"President Biden has repeatedly failed to support our allies, fueling our adversaries and projecting weakness on the international stage, making it imperative that House Republicans provide strong and resolute leadership," said Congresswoman Tenney.

"This week, the House demonstrated the necessity of supporting our allies while providing single-subject spending bills that restore regular order. This is essential to providing transparency and oversight to our legislative process.”

"In order to support Israel, our greatest ally, we must continue to provide them with the resources they need to defend themselves against Iranian-backed terrorist organizations. Iran's recent drone and missile assault demonstrated the Iron Dome's state-of-the-art capabilities. If it weren't for this technology, Iran's attack would have been catastrophic. This legislation allocates $4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David's Sling missile defense systems to continue defending Israel from attacks. The United States must also continue to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s increased aggression and ensure a robust regional deterrence. The CCP continues to enhance its intelligence capabilities, threatening our national security and Taiwan's statehood. I am pleased this legislation included $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure under AUKUS, including investments in dry dock construction and advance procurement for Columbia Class and Virginia Class. We must continue to support Taiwan, whose security is critical to American interests in the region.”

“The 21st Century Peace through Strength Act also includes much-needed enhancements to the Senate’s bill. This legislation bolsters our national security, by including legislation to force the sale of TikTok to protect Americans’ data from China and crack down on their malign influence.”

“Finally, the End the Border Catastrophe Act would finally institute key policies, such as the Remain in Mexico policy and the Migrant Protection Protocols, to secure our Northern and Southern Borders. This bill demonstrates House Republicans' continued commitment to reversing the disastrous Biden policies that have allowed 9 million illegal aliens to cross our borders. While some of my Democratic colleagues crossed the aisle to support this commonsense bill, I am disappointed that the overwhelming majority of Democrats stood by the Biden Administration’s failed policies. Rest assured, the House Republican Majority will continue to do everything in our power to protect our communities and secure the border.”