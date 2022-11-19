Thanksgiving Community Free Skate sponsored by Kiwanis returns Thursday

Press release:

Kiwanis Club of Batavia will be hosting its annual Free Thanksgiving Morning Community Skate on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 9 to11 a.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street in Batavia. Admission and skate rentals are free (while supplies last). There will also be free hot chocolate.

Kiwanis Club of Batavia is thankful for the local community’s support of their fundraisers. It’s through their fundraisers that events such as this can be provided for the children of Batavia and surrounding communities. Please come out and enjoy this free event!