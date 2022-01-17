The GLOW YMCA encourages community members to help others throughout Genesee County

Press Release:

The New Year often brings feelings of positive improvement and change – a time to focus on living a better life and providing support for those around us. As we make our way through the month of January, it’s important to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a pioneer in the world of positive improvement and change, with the celebration of the MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 17.

Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others,’” and for nearly 30 years the MLK Day of Service has encouraged individuals to volunteer their time in service to their communities. Here at the GLOW YMCA we’re encouraging everyone to use this day as a call to action to get involved to better our community in 2022.

Volunteering, regardless if the opportunity is big or small, can make a major impact on those around you and helps keep our communities and personal relationships strong. With our community still recovering following the effects of COVID-19, volunteer work is needed now, more than ever. The Y is currently seeking volunteers to assist with fundraising for our new facility, provide mentorship to children in our Y childcare programs (in person or virtually), to coach sports through our Challenger Sports programs, or to make phone calls to our senior members who are practicing social distancing.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the GLOW YMCA and to begin the process of becoming a volunteer, check out the Y’s webpage at www.glowymca.org