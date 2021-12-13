Local Matters

December 13, 2021 - 2:41pm

Tipoff for annual Lions Tournament set for Dec. 28

posted by Press Release in Lions Tournament, sports, basketball.

Press release:

We are excited to have your school in the newly expanded Batavia Lions Club Tournament that now includes both a large and small school division. This year’s tournament is a 2-day affair with games on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30. The only cost involved is two vouchers for the JV Tournament and one voucher for the Varsity to help cover the cost of having three officials on the Varsity games. This year Alexander replaces Perry and we are rotating the first-round matchups. More info will follow as we get closer to the basketball season.

The Batavia Lions Club is excited to have your team play in one of the best and longest-running Boys Basketball tournaments in Section V.  The additional teams with their strong community support made this event even better than had been in the previously the past 2 years. There were great crowds which provided  an exciting atmosphere for the student-athletes. Hoping for more of the same in December 2021!

Varsity Schedule                                                                      JV Schedule

Tues  Dec. 28                                                                            Tues  Dec. 28

3:30  Roy-Hart vs LeRoy @ GCC                             Noon Roy-Hart vs LeRoy @ BHS

5:15   Elba vs O-A @ GCC                                         Noon Elba vs O-A @ ND

7:00   Alexander vs ND @ GCC                                1:30pm Alexander vs ND @ ND

8:45   Attica vs BHS @ GCC                                     1:30   Attica vs BHS @ BHS

 

Varsity Schedule                                                                      JV Schedule

Thurs  Dec. 30                                                                           Thurs  Dec. 30        

3:30    Large School Consolation @ GCC             Noon Large School Consolation @ BHS

5:15   Small School Consolation @ GCC              Noon Small School Consolation @ ND

7pm Small School Championship @ GCC            1:30 Small School Championship @ ND

9pm  LargeSchool Championship @ GCC           1:30 LargeSchool Championship @ BHS

There will be a 15 minute warmup time for all games.

Photo: File photo from Lions Tournament in 2016

Upcoming

