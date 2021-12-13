Tipoff for annual Lions Tournament set for Dec. 28

Press release:

We are excited to have your school in the newly expanded Batavia Lions Club Tournament that now includes both a large and small school division. This year’s tournament is a 2-day affair with games on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30. The only cost involved is two vouchers for the JV Tournament and one voucher for the Varsity to help cover the cost of having three officials on the Varsity games. This year Alexander replaces Perry and we are rotating the first-round matchups. More info will follow as we get closer to the basketball season.

The Batavia Lions Club is excited to have your team play in one of the best and longest-running Boys Basketball tournaments in Section V. The additional teams with their strong community support made this event even better than had been in the previously the past 2 years. There were great crowds which provided an exciting atmosphere for the student-athletes. Hoping for more of the same in December 2021!

Varsity Schedule JV Schedule

Tues Dec. 28 Tues Dec. 28

3:30 Roy-Hart vs LeRoy @ GCC Noon Roy-Hart vs LeRoy @ BHS

5:15 Elba vs O-A @ GCC Noon Elba vs O-A @ ND

7:00 Alexander vs ND @ GCC 1:30pm Alexander vs ND @ ND

8:45 Attica vs BHS @ GCC 1:30 Attica vs BHS @ BHS

Varsity Schedule JV Schedule

Thurs Dec. 30 Thurs Dec. 30

3:30 Large School Consolation @ GCC Noon Large School Consolation @ BHS

5:15 Small School Consolation @ GCC Noon Small School Consolation @ ND

7pm Small School Championship @ GCC 1:30 Small School Championship @ ND

9pm LargeSchool Championship @ GCC 1:30 LargeSchool Championship @ BHS