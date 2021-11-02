Tops announces veterans discount on Nov. 11

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, announced today that the company will once again offer military personnel and their immediate families an 11 percent discount off of their grocery bill this Veterans Day.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Tops Markets will honor an 11 percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household, who shop at any Tops location. Customers should present proof of service that they, or an immediate family member are a U.S. Veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to automatically receive an 11 percent discount off of their total purchase that day.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Frank Curci, Tops chief executive officer and chairman. “We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”

Tops is a longtime supporter of military associates and customers. Since the inception of the Tops 11% military discount, Tops has saved veterans and their families close to $576,000 on their groceries. The company’s support of military organizations includes, but is not limited to, support of the Wall that Heals, American Veterans Tribute Traveling Wall, Honor Flight Missions and golf tournament, 10th Anniversary Veterans Race, sending care packages for troops serving domestically and overseas, VA hospital visits, participation in veteran job fairs, parades and expo, and Tops Stars for Our Troops program by which stars from embroidered US Flags slated for retirement are presented to Veterans, active-duty personnel, and first responders.